The City of Johannesburg has been ordered to reverse years of disputed electricity, water and sewerage charges imposed on a student accommodation property in Auckland Park, after the High Court found that the municipality had failed to properly account for its billing and ignored its statutory obligations.

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, November 17, Gauteng High Court Judge A Maier-Frawley ordered the municipality to reverse electricity charges dating back to November 2020 and water and sewerage charges dating back to March 2019.

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The ruling followed a legal battle brought by Auckland Park Campus Apartments, which accused the municipality of incorrectly billing its student accommodation property using commercial tariffs instead of residential rates.

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The property, which comprises 982 student rooms, was developed for residential accommodation and received an occupation certificate from the city in February 2019, authorising its use for residential purposes.

However, despite the property being zoned and used exclusively for residential accommodation, the municipality continued charging the owner commercial rates.

The dispute involved the number of residential units used to calculate the property’s municipal charges.

According to the applicant, the city should have used an allocation of 202 residential units, rather than the 704 units used in its water and sewerage calculations.

The property owner calculated that it had been overcharged R1.4-million in electricity charges and more than R12.6-million in water and sewerage charges as of May 2023.

The court did not award these amounts as a lump sum but ordered the municipality to reverse the disputed charges and conduct fresh calculations using the appropriate tariffs and unit allocation.

In its defence, the municipality argued that the property owner should have formally applied for a change from business to residential tariffs after construction was completed.

It maintained that it could not retrospectively change the tariffs without receiving and approving written applications. However, Maier-Frawley rejected this argument, finding that the city’s reliance on an internal tariff-change process was misplaced.

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The judge noted that the property had been approved for residential occupation and that the municipality had information available to establish its actual use.

The judgment also highlighted that the city had previously billed the property using residential tariffs for water services for approximately a year, although it had applied the incorrect number of units.

The court questioned why the municipality would have applied residential tariffs during that period if it had not recognised the property’s residential status.

On electricity charges, the judge found that the city’s reliance on a formal tariff-change application was also misplaced, as the provision it relied on applied to time-of-use tariffs rather than residential tariffs.

The court further rejected the municipality’s suggestion that the property owner was a reseller of electricity, finding that it had failed to provide evidence that electricity supplied to the property was being resold for profit.

Another significant aspect of the judgment concerned the municipality’s handling of the litigation.

City reacted late to application

It subsequently failed to comply with a court order directing it to file its answering affidavit within 15 days, eventually delivering the affidavit 70 court days late.

In seeking condonation for its delays, the municipality argued that it needed time to consult internally and with its legal representatives.

However, the judge described its explanation as woefully inadequate, noting that it had failed to account for the entire period of delay or explain why it had ignored the court’s earlier directive.

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The judge said an organ of state had a duty to respect and give effect to court orders, even where it disagreed with them.

The municipality’s argument that the property owner had acknowledged liability by entering into an instalment payment arrangement for approximately R2.5-million was also rejected.

The court accepted that the agreement had been entered into under protest and related to an undisputed property rates balance.

The property owner had expressly reserved its right to continue disputing the electricity, water and sewerage charges.

The judgment also dealt with prescription, finding that municipal debts arising from consumed services such as water and electricity prescribe after three years.

The city could not rely on the issuing of monthly invoices as an interruption of prescription, nor could the applicant’s payment of undisputed amounts be treated as an acknowledgement of liability for the disputed charges.

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In granting the application, the court ordered the municipality to recalculate the electricity charges for the three years preceding the judgment, taking into account the 202 residential units and the applicable residential tariff.

It must also recalculate water and sewerage charges from March 2019 using actual readings from the residential meter and the correct unit allocation.

The city was further ordered to reverse associated interest, VAT and legal fees arising from charges that must be removed from the account.

It must provide the property owner with an adjusted statement reflecting the corrections and refrain from terminating, restricting or threatening to terminate municipal services over outstanding amounts on the account until the dispute has been resolved.

Maier-Frawley also ordered the municipality to pay the applicant’s legal costs on an attorney-and-client scale, a punitive costs order reflecting the court’s displeasure with its conduct.

The judge criticised the city’s failure to comply with court practice directives, prepare a joint minute and file its heads of argument within the prescribed period.

Despite being granted a further opportunity to submit its heads of argument after judgment had been reserved, the municipality again missed the deadline without providing an explanation.

Describing its conduct, the judge said the disrespect displayed towards the court was profound. The municipality’s application for condonation was dismissed, and the applicant was granted the relief it had sought.

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