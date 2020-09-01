News

Coach Ntseki lines up friendlies for Bafana qualifiers

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is planning to play two friendly matches against Cosafa opponents before taking on Sao Tome in back-to-back Africa Cup Nations qualifiers for the Cameroon 2021 tournament.


Ntseki has been busy trying to tie down the two friendly matches – one on 7 October 2020 with the other pencilled for 11 October 2020 with two COSAFA opponents. He has already identified the two opponents but will announce the names once every detail has been finalised.


After the October FIFA window period, Bafana Bafana will take on Sao Tome on 13 November at FNB Stadium before travelling to the islanders for the return game on 16 November 2020.



Bafana Bafana will round off their AFCON qualifiers in March next year with a home game against Ghana before rounding off their campaign with an away match to Sudan.


Meanwhile, the ABC Motsepe League matches are expected to commence on 1 October and end on 31 October 2020.


The national playoffs will be played in Gauteng from 9-15 November in which the two finalists will be promoted into the National First Division.

