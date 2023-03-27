Condolences pour in for Eastern Cape floods victims

OR Tambo district municipality acting mayor, Thokozile Sokanyile, has sent her condolences to families of three people who died during torrential rains in Eastern Cape.

Sokanyile said the bodies of 53-year-old Fumanekile Mantshubaqa, 24-year-old Asenathi Mkawusi, and 42-year-old Mhlabunzima Sikhathele were recovered on Friday following heavy rains in the province.

“The bodies were recovered after the three people were reported missing at Rhole village in Lusikisiki, Ingquza Hill local municipality,” Sekanyile said.

According to a preliminary report, three local municipalities have been seriously affected by the floods. These are Ingquza Hill, King Sabata Dalindyebo, and Port St Johns.

“The heavy downpours have left a trail of destruction to infrastructure, households, and businesses,” according to the report.

“In Port St Johns, 10 bridges have been washed away, making it difficult for members of the community to access schools and nearby facilities.”

The OR Tambo district municipality’s disaster and risk management teams continue to assess the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has emphasised that a multi-stakeholder approach is crucial to ensure a permanent solution to infrastructure challenges affecting the Port St Johns area during heavy rains.

Mabuyane made the remarks during his visit to the flood-stricken Port St Johns local municipality in OR Tambo district.

