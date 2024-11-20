Cosatu slams 4,000 short-term jobs in the North West

The promised 4,000 jobs in a newly established plant in Orkney, North West, are said to be for a minimum of six months.

This has enraged the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu). The union federation says the announcement that thousands of people will be hired sent the wrong message to the community. This is because those who will be hired will only work for half a year. North West Cosatu regional secretary Kopano Konopi did not mince his words.

“They will be contract positions of no longer than six months. The devious move to conceal the terms of employment from the public is misleading,” he said.

Company hailed for its expansion

The China-African Precious Metals company has been hailed by the provincial government for the expansion of its operations in the City of Matlosana local municipality in Orkney.

The newly refurbished gold processing plant was launched this week. A promise of creating over 4,000 work opportunities was announced with the launch.

The project is among the provincial government’s investment initiatives. These are aimed at addressing the high levels of unemployment and poverty in the province. The initiatives are in partnership with the private sector.

Konopi said job creation was fundamental to the betterment of the communities. However, short-term contracts will not offer the relief residents were desperate for. They will be out of jobs soon after employment.

New jobs are only for six months

“Generating sustainable opportunities should be the government’s main objective when negotiating investment initiatives. An approach that places the interests of the residents of the North West must be applied at all costs. If we are to alleviate poverty,” he said.

Cosatu urged the provincial government to ensure that operations and conditions of employment at China-African Precious Metals are within the law. And to avoid the false glory of infamous companies.

The official opening of the plant was attended by, among others, the North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi.

Mokgosi maintained this investment was a culmination of the government’s investment initiatives. These are aimed at addressing the scourge of unemployment and poverty in the province.

“This means all our investment initiatives from the sixth to the seventh administration were not in vain. Our …ongoing efforts to lure investments and address the scourge of unemployment and poverty are yielding desired results. Particularly in economically depressed communities like this one,” said Mokgosi during the launch.

More investment commitments trickling in

He said more investment commitments were trickling in. As the much-anticipated gas-to-power project in the same municipality will be announced before the end of the year.

“Over and above this project, on the 28th of this month, we will be meeting with a delegation of business people. They will be from the Henan province of China… led by the ambassador to engage on various investment opportunities. These are in mining, tourism, and agriculture. Which are mainly the three economic drivers of the province,” maintained Mokgosi.

He said these investment commitments came at a time when the province recorded 69, 000 job opportunities. These were in the third quarter of 2024.

He maintained these efforts serve as a glimmer of hope in the province’s ongoing endeavours. The efforts to create various socio-economic opportunities for the people of the North West.

