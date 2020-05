14 more people have lost the battle to COVID-19.

This brings the death toll in South Africa to 261.

SA has also recorded 831 new infections. The department of health reports that just over 91% of these new cases were from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 14 355 with more than 6400 of those cases being recoveries.

Somaya Stockenstroom