Breaking News

COVID-19 infections near half million mark as deaths pass 8000

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

THE COVID-19 infections are just less than 7000 shy from reaching the half a million mark.

This after 11014  more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the total infection figure  from  482 169 to 493 183.

The new infections were recorded from 41 486 tests conducted in the last 24 hours cycle. This brought the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the dreaded disease  from  2 918 049 to  2 959 535, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on  Friday July 31.


Mkhize also said 193 more COVID-19 patients have lost their battle to the deadly disease, ballooning the death toll from 7 812 to 8005.

Of the  193 deaths, eight were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 103 in Gauteng, 36 in KwaZulu-Natal,  33  in the Western Cape and  13 in  Mpumalanga.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

He said of the 493 183 infections,  326 171 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate  in the last 24 hours from 64 to 66 percent.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

There is interest to revive VBS Mutual Bank, but… – Reserve Bank

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said today it had received a "number of letters" from parties interested in reviving the collapsed VBS Mutual...
Read more
Entertainment

Umhlobo Wenene listeners wants star duo back on air

Umhlobo Wenene FM listeners are demanding the return of their much-loved former presenters Phumzile Zonke and Siya Ngcangisa. They presented the once-popular weekend show Abahlali...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal