David Mabuza declares a Special Provincial Funeral for former Deputy Minister Ebrahim

Johannesburg – Acting and deputy President David Mabuza has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral in honour of struggle veteran and anti-Apartheid activist, former Deputy Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim.

Mabuza has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in conveying condolences to the Ebrahim family on his untimely passing and has granted approval for the Former Deputy Minister and liberation struggle veteran who spent years of imprisonment on Robben Island alongside former president Nelson Mandela, to be honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral, Category 2.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country, until the evening of the burial this evening, 07 December.

“On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, we wish to convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Mr. Ebrahim Ebrahim, on his untimely departure. He was indeed a selfless, disciplined, committed, and respected leader of the people.

“As we bow our heads in honouring his outstanding legacy, we recommit ourselves to the struggle for non-racialism, non-sexism, democratic and united South Africa that he dedicated his entire adult life to realise and fulfill”, said Mabuza.

Ebrahim passed away earlier on Monday 6 December 2021, at the age of 85.

Ramaphosa said, “I am saddened by the passing of a distinguished comrade and counsellor who devoted his life to the liberation of our country and the resolution of conflicts around the world.

“He was indeed ‘a gentle revolutionary’, whose personal modesty belied his courageous conviction and firm and principled outlook on life and global affairs.

“His bravery, resilience, and commitment to peace and security around the world have made our country, our continent, and the world a better place.

“He now deserves to rest in peace while we appreciate and build on his indelible legacy.”

Also read: ANC mourns the passing of struggle icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim

For more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author