Day 10: Task team intensifies search operation for Khayalethu

The search for Khayalethu Magadla, who turned seven on Monday, intensified on Thursday, 10 days after he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

Sadly, Khayalethu has still not been found.

The spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Robert Mulaudzi, said although they remained hopeful, there was still no sign of the missing boy. However, he said the search operation would continue at the Olifantsvlei water treatment plant in Lenasia.

“Our team had detected a rock at the manhole in Klipspruit West last night. It was a false alarm, however, our team is still working hard to search for Khaya,” said Mulaudzi.

The multi-disciplinary task team, made up of the EMS, Joburg Metro Police, SAPS search and rescue team alongside Joburg Water moved the search operation from Dlamini park, where the boy was last seen playing with friends, to Klipspruit West near Avalon Cemetery.

The rescue team included sniffer dogs and divers.

While the search operation continues, the mood continues to be sombre as community members, including children, stood at the scene to motivate the rescue workers not to give up.

