Disgruntled Zwelithini’s first wife loses fight for late king’s estate

Queen Winifred Sibongile Dlamini Zulu, the first wife of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu, has failed to convince the Pietermaritzburg High Court that she is entitled to at least 50% of the late king’s estate.

Handing down his judgment on Wednesday, Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo ruled that the applicant (queen) did not clearly outline in her application what relief she was seeking from the court.

Madondo subsequently dismissed the application with costs. The deputy judge president of KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court noted that although it was not in dispute that Queen Sibongile was married to the late king in a civil union, however, in her court papers she did not provide a basis in which to nullify the validity of other wives of Zwelithini.

Queen Sibongile of the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace had initially wanted a declaratory order that 50% of the estate of the late king be set aside for her as the first wife because she was married in community of property.

“Counsel for the applicant queen had indicated that he will seek an order declaring the subsequent marriages of the late Isilo [king] with other queens to be invalid. This despite the fact no such was sought in the court,” explained Madondo in the summary of his judgment.

“This court has failed to determine whether in the papers the applicant queen has asked this court to determine and make a finding in the validity of the subsequent marriages of the late Isilo with other queens.

Madondo explained further: “It clearly appeared in the papers that no such relief is sought.”

Since the passing of the late AmaZulu king, the AmaZulu royal house has seen no peace with various skirmishes between the royal siblings disputing the ascendancy of King MisuZulu kaZwelithini to the throne. MisuZulu was appointed king of AmaZulu nation through a will by his mother, the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini.

Apart from the application from Zwelithini’s first wife, two of her daughters Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma had also lodged an application alleging that their father’s signature on the will was forged.

The princesses also wanted their brother’s coronation to be halted, but again Madondo said the pair had provided flimsy grounds, ordering that the coronation should go ahead.

On Zwelithini’s estate, the court said it was not part of its competency, and referred the matter to the Master of the High Court.

