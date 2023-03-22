Distraught family battling to come to terms with daughter’s death

The distraught family of 24-year-old Luyanda Cele, who was brutally murdered and her tongue cut out, is battling to come to terms with her tragic death.

According to family spokesperson and Luyanda’s elder sister Sithabile, the deceased disappeared on Friday after she had informed her that she was going out for drinks with an unidentified man.

When she failed to return home, the family went out to search for her.

The family member’s hopes were dealt a devastating blow two day later when they were informed that Luyanda had been found dead.

“We are still in disbelief and seeking for answers. Police told us that she had been found dumped near a lodge in Durban,” said Sithabile between sobs.

“Her tongue and lower lip were missing. Police also say further tests will be conducted to ascertain whether she had been raped.”

Luyanda recently graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal before taking up an internship with the eThekwini metro.

Provincial police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo told Sunday World that an investigation is under way and no arrests have been made.

“Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman was found lying in an alley between two buildings. The motive for the killing is not yet known,” Ngcobo said.

