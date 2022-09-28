Early-morning KwaDukuza taxi accident claims four lives

Four people were killed on Wednesday morning when a bakkie and a taxi transporting workers to an industrial plant in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal collided.

According to the IPSS Medical Rescue, the crash took place on the N2 highway northbound near the Mvoti bridge.

“When the IPSS Medical Rescue team of paramedics, EMS, SAPS and various other services responded to the collision, four people were deceased already, and multiple passengers had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical,” said the IPSS.

“The patients were stabilised and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

Medi Response reports that the taxi had been travelling northbound when the bakkie on the southbound carriage way allegedly lost control and veered over the centre median, crashing onto the taxi head-on.

Advanced life support was administered to some of the injured passengers while traffic was severely affected for a prolonged period.

