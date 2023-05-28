WITS denies mediation with Mnyamana collapsed

The Wits University senior executive team has poured cold water on claims by its suspended student representative council president that the mediation talks between itself and the student leadership have collapsed.

Aphiwe Mnyamana – one of seven students who are facing disciplinary action on charges related to violent protests at the university in March over financial exclusion and accommodation caps – took to social media this week saying the mediation talks have collapsed due to the arrogance of the Wits senior executive team.

“Unfortunately @WitsUniversity has collapsed the mediation with the SRC,” he said

He had earlier posted a copy of a letter he had penned on May 23 on the official SRC president letterhead and bearing his signature in which he wrote: “We are sad, dismayed and disheartened … that even in the presence of legal practitioners on behalf of both the university and the SRC, this institution’s arrogance persisted as we, your representatives, were shamed and villianised for exercising the duties of the offices we were elected into.”

Wits university students began protests on March 1 against registration blocks for student with historical debt; National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cap of R45 000 on accommodation and upfront deposits required by university residences for qualifying students whose bursaries have not yet sent them confirmation letters, among other demands.

The protests turned violent with protesting students disrupting classes and clashed with private security guards. The police were called into campus in Braamfontein to calm the confrontations between students and security guards.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university remains committed to working with the SRC to explore the challenges facing the broader student population. She said as far as the university senior executive team was concerned the mediation process was progressing well.

“Task teams have been established and this work will continue through the office of the dean of student affairs,” she told Sunday World on Friday.

“The disciplinary processes against individuals have been initiated and are in progress. They will continue in line with the University’s policies, procedures, rules and regulations.”

“Mr Mnyamana is no longer the SRC President,” she said quoting a joint statement issued by the university leadership and SRC on April 20, “His suspension terms were amended to allow him to attend class and to stay in residence, but not to hold any leadership position.”

“There are two separate process – the mediation process to discuss the broader issues and challenges facing the student population – and individual disciplinary processes,” she said.

Patel also dismissed claims by Mnyamana that he was not allowed to graduate because he refused to resign as SRC president.

Patel said Mnyamana could not graduate because he was still suspended and not allowed on campus as per the suspension order.

She said depending on the outcome of Mnyamana’s hearing he may graduate with the next season of graduations.

“He has already received his certificate for his undergraduate degree,” said Patel.

The university senior team and SRC agreed to engage the services of a mediator in mid-March when they failed to find a common ground regarding the various demands made by students.

Speaking to Sunday World in March after the suspensions of students, Patel said one of the seven suspended students was found bringing petrol on campus.

She said the students are facing serious charges and the institution’s disciplinary processes must take its course, rejecting claims by SRC members that they suspensions were used to intimidate students.

“They were suspended for breaking the university’s rules; for intimidating members of the Wits community; for disrupting lectures and inciting others to do so; for damaging and destroying property and for blocking the university’s entry and exit points,” she said.

Sunday World had not received comment from the SRC at the time of publishing. The SRC’s compliance officer Karabo Matloga confirmed to Sunday World that the treasurer-general Kabelo Phungwayo has been appointed acting president.

