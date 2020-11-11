EFF calls on SABC to fire Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host

The EFF has asked the SABC to fire Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe Nozewu for allegedly laughing at its members after they were assaulted at Brackenfell high school in Cape Town.

In the statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the EFF said Nozewu took to his twitter account and expressed joy in the fact that their members were assaulted at the high school.

The EFF said it was calling on the SABC to fire the radio presenter arguing that his celebration of the assault of black people by white racists amounts to harmful comments and a disregard to black life and violence against black women.

The party said his comments were an endorsement of public violence and a breach of the constitutional right to protest peacefully and were at odds with the position he holds at the public broadcaster and has brought the SABC into disrepute.

“Nozewu has confirmed himself as not only suffering from self-hate but also as a partisan individual operating in an agenda against opposition parties. He is well known as a fervent supporter of the “New Dawn” regime, frequently making villains out of those who stand opposed to the corrupt Cyril Ramaphosa government on Umhlobo Wenene breakfast show,” reads the EFF statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The party said Nozewu’s continued stay on the show serves a divisive purpose and it threatened that it will pursue all measures to ensure that the popular presenter was removed from the show and the SABC.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni