EFF demands justice for slain Namhla Mtwa

EFF deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola will lead the organisation’s march in Mthatha on Wednesday to demand justice for Namhla “Hlehle” Mtwa.

In a statement on Tuesday, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: “This comes after national outcry about the failure of police to arrest the killers of Namhla, who was shot nine times and declared dead at the scene.

“The perpetual failures and indifference of the entire justice system has left the entire nation in utter despair yet again.”

Thirty-four-year-old Mtwa, who worked for the OR Tambo municipality, was gunned down in her vehicle on April 21. No arrests have been made.

Media reports say Eastern Cape businessman and member of the ANC is implicated in the killing. It is alleged that Mtwa broke up with the man over two months ago and later received death threats. The suspected mastermind has since poured cold water over the allegations.

Mtwa’s WhatsApp posts surfaced on social media with images and videos showing her being beaten. In other pictures, she is seen with a swollen eye, burn marks and bruises.

In a tweet, the EFF said: “We’ve always said that this government is reluctant to deal with the issue of GBV [gender-based violence] because they have not introduced radical changes when it comes to matters of GBV.

“The EFF in the Easter Cape will march in Mthatha tomorrow [Wednesday] to demand the arrest of the perpetrators in the murder of Namhla.”

