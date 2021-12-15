REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
EFF prides itself in making education fashionable as Sinawo Tambo graduates

By Coceka Magubeni
Sinawo Tambo with UCT's Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng// Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continues to pride itself as a political party that has made education fashionable in the political space, in the 21st century.

This comes after EFF Head of Presidency Sinawo Tambo, recently graduated, receiving a degree in English, Language and Literature and Politics and Governance from the University of Cape Town.

“We officially received a Bachelor of Arts in English, Language and Literature & Politics and Governance from the University of Cape Town. We thank the black Gods, our loved ones and all those who have been with us through this journey! Until the fire next time,” Tambo wrote on his Instagram account.

Fellow senior party members, the likes of Commander in Chief Julius Malema, Advocate Dali Mpofu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated Tambo on his accolade.

