EFF prides itself in making education fashionable as Sinawo Tambo graduates

Johannesburg- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continues to pride itself as a political party that has made education fashionable in the political space, in the 21st century.

This comes after EFF Head of Presidency Sinawo Tambo, recently graduated, receiving a degree in English, Language and Literature and Politics and Governance from the University of Cape Town.

“We officially received a Bachelor of Arts in English, Language and Literature & Politics and Governance from the University of Cape Town. We thank the black Gods, our loved ones and all those who have been with us through this journey! Until the fire next time,” Tambo wrote on his Instagram account.

Fellow senior party members, the likes of Commander in Chief Julius Malema, Advocate Dali Mpofu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated Tambo on his accolade.

[In Pictures]: EFF Head of Presidency Sinawo Tambo, graduated today receiving a degree in English Language and Literature and Politics & Governance from the University of Cape Town The EFF continues to make education fashionable. pic.twitter.com/2GaECNSTck — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2021

Congratulations commissar @Chairman_Tambo on the attainment of your degree. You make us truly proud #MakingEducationFashionable pic.twitter.com/EAMaFa0h7O — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 13, 2021

Thaaatha My Commissar! It’s always a very difficult task to juggle studies with your activism but it has to be done…You did it with aplomb!Phambili!!✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/TmJzcdhrID — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) December 14, 2021

Congratulations Commissar @Chairman_Tambo , I know more is still coming. We are highly inspired leadership; please continue to lead us.🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/ojz2SF7Hu7 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 13, 2021

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author