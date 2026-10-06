EFF slams government over spiraling cost of living

The EFF has slammed government for failing to provide relief for citizens in the ongoing cost of living crisis worsened by the spiralling fuel prices.

This comes as fuel prices for petrol, diesel and paraffin are set to reach record highs at midnight on Tuesday.

According to the EFF, the rise of paraffin prices, which is the source of energy used mostly by the poorest of the poor, calls for government intervention.

Government blamed

The red beret brigade said it was concerning that there were no tangible steps taken by the South African government to cushion citizens against the devastating impact of the skyrocketing fuel prices.

READ: Fuel price shock: Petrol price to top R30 per litre on Wednesday

“The EFF, therefore, once again chastises the government for failing to provide adequate and sustainable relief to the people of South Africa. Government has already demonstrated that it has the capacity to intervene when fuel prices rise. In April 2026, they introduced a temporary R3-per-litre reduction in the general fuel levy, and subsequently extended relief into May and June,” said EFF national spokesperson Thembi Msane.

“However, this relief was phased out, leaving households exposed to renewed fuel-price shocks. The EFF recognises that South Africa does not control the international price of crude oil.

“Our government does control taxation, fiscal policy, regulation and the extent to which the state intervenes to protect its citizens from economic shocks. The government must, therefore, urgently reduce the fuel levy, intervene to protect the price of paraffin and other essential fuels, and review the fuel-pricing mechanism to ensure that the burden of these increases does not continue to fall disproportionately on the working class.”

No sufficient fuel reserves

According to the party, it was the South African government’s structural weaknesses that left the country exposed and vulnerable to international fuel-price changes.

READ: Motorists face another fuel price increase amid global oil surge due to US, Iran war

In this regard, it was difficult, according to the EFF, to fathom the fact that South Africa does not have meaningful fuel reserves which could be tapped into in times of trouble in the global market.

“A country rich in mineral and energy resources cannot permanently remain a price taker while its working class carries the consequences.”

The EFF believes that the escalation in fuel prices will place an unbearable additional burden on working-class and poor South Africans who are already struggling to survive under an ever-increasing cost of living crisis.

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