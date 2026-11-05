Elections 2026 | Penny Penny blames empty coffers as ANC leads Giyani count

Afrika Mayibuye Movement’s Greater Giyani mayoral candidate Eric Gezani Nkobane, popularly known as Penny Penny, has cited a lack of funding and reliance on volunteers as his party trails the ANC in the early results of Wednesday’s local government elections.

The musician-turned-politician, who surrendered his parliamentary seat under Jacob Zuma’s MK Party to pursue his mayoral ambitions under Floyd Shivambu’s movement, took to Facebook on Thursday to explain the challenges facing his new political home.

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“We are a NEW party. No history, No Funds, Only volunteers on the ground,” he wrote.

“Thank you Giyani. Mayibuye iAfrika.”

ANC takes early lead

Provisional election results showed the ANC leading Greater Giyani with 57.4% of the proportional representation vote, followed by Afrika Mayibuye with 16.4%.

The EFF trailed in third place with 9.5%, followed by the DA with 6.3%.

However, the figures represented only four of the municipality’s 132 voting districts, with none of its 31 wards fully declared.

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The limited count means the final political balance of the municipality remains undetermined.

Political gamble after MK Party exit

Nkobane’s decision to abandon national politics for a mayoral campaign represented a significant political gamble after he left the MK Party in May amid internal tensions.

Shivambu subsequently welcomed the popular musician into Afrika Mayibuye, banking on his political experience and community connections to strengthen the movement’s support in Limpopo.

Nkobane campaigned on promises of jobs, reliable water provision and improved service delivery, presenting himself as an alternative to the ANC administration.

READ: Elections 2026 | MK Party wins its first KZN municipality, snatching former ANC stronghold

Message of optimism to supporters

In another Facebook post on Thursday, he sought to reassure supporters despite the early results.

“We remain focused and discipline,” he wrote.

The party’s performance will be closely watched as more results emerge from Giyani, where Nkovane previously served as a municipal councillor.

His mayoral ambitions will ultimately depend on the final distribution of council seats and the support he can secure among elected councillors.