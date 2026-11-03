Welcome to Sunday World’s comprehensive election coverage, your ultimate source for in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, breaking news, and insightful commentary as South Africa heads to the polls in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Our team of veteran journalists and political pundits is dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date information, unpacking complex issues, and giving you the knowledge you need to make an informed decision at the polls, and to help you understand the results as they roll in.

From candidate profiles and policy debates to local perspectives and expert predictions, we’ve got it all covered.

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Latest News:

MKP members in KZN implicated in election misconduct

MK Party supporters allegedly attempted to disrupt election operations and gain unlawful access to facilities storing voting materials in KwaZulu-Natal.

Supporters stormed the Dussenhoek Library satellite warehouse in eThekwini, prompting police intervention to secure officials and election materials.

Similar attempts to access IEC storage facilities were reported in Richmond, uMkhambathini and Pietermaritzburg.

Get the full story here: Elections 2026 | MKP members in KZN implicated in election misconduct

MK Party watching IEC ‘with hawk eyes’, says Bongani Baloyi

Bongani Baloyi, the mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg under the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party umbrella has vowed that the ‘gwaza brigade’ will be watching the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) with hawk eyes during these local government elections.

READ MORE: WATCH | Elections 2026 | MK Party watching IEC ‘with hawk eyes’, says Bongani Baloyi

WATCH | Morero insists Joburg’s glass is half-full, despite service delivery woes

Dada Morero urged residents to support the ANC despite ongoing water supply disruptions across Johannesburg.

He acknowledged municipal challenges but argued that the public focuses too heavily on negatives rather than improvements.

The mayor claimed interventions implemented by his administration have helped stabilise water supply in recent weeks.

READ MORE: WATCH | Morero insists Joburg’s glass is half-full, despite service delivery woes

Everything you need to know about the elections: