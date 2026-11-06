Elections 2026 | Metro results reveal competing strongholds

The DA leads the available proportional representation votes in six metros, while MK leads eThekwini and the ANC heads Buffalo City.

However, counting progress varies sharply, and the geographical composition of outstanding results could reshape several contests before final seat allocations.

IEC results breakdown data places the DA ahead in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and Mangaung.

This analysis compares PR ballots only, avoiding double-counting voters through their separate ward ballots. It measures current support, rather than predicting seats.

The results carry different generation times. Their figures therefore provide comparable ballot measures, but do not represent one perfectly synchronised snapshot.

Gauteng reveals three distinct contests

Johannesburg gives the DA 40.45%, followed by the ANC’s 17.22% and ActionSA’s 16.53%, across 576,716 valid PR votes.

The DA’s 133,993-vote advantage over the ANC represents the largest numerical lead among Gauteng’s three metros.

Station results reveal contrasting concentrations. Norscot Manor gives the DA 3,269 votes, or 75.4%, against the ANC’s 184.

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Diepsloot Combined School reverses that relationship, giving the ANC 1,014 votes, or 41.5%, against the DA’s 330.

ActionSA draws substantial numbers from Midrand High School and Noordwyk Primary, which contribute 1,342 and 1,092 votes respectively.

These examples establish local concentrations.

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Tshwane presents a different order. The DA leads with 32.59%, ActionSA follows with 24.10%, and the ANC holds 21.43%.

The DA’s strongest contributions include Moreleta Park, Lynnwood Ridge and Bakenkop voting stations. ActionSA records substantial support at Amandasig Secondary.

ActionSA trails the DA by 46,770 votes. Its second position makes any assessment treating Tshwane as exclusively ANC versus DA incomplete.

Ekurhuleni produces the tightest Gauteng lead, with the DA on 29.47%, ANC on 22.17% and ActionSA on 19.88%.

The DA leads the ANC by 34,848 votes. Summerfields Primary contributes 3,391 DA votes, while Alberton Fire Station supplies 2,706.

ActionSA takes 48.8% at Royal School at Sky City, against the ANC’s 14%, demonstrating a substantial local foothold.

Different patterns elsewhere

In eThekwini, MK holds 44.54%, ahead of the DA’s 19.82%, ANC’s 16.93% and IFP’s 7.59%.

MK leads the DA by 74,068 votes, with particularly large contributions from Nsimbini Primary, Georgedale Community Hall and Wiggins Secondary.

Georgedale gives MK 71.9% and the ANC 18.4%. The DA draws large totals from Hillcrest High and Chelsea Preparatory.

Cape Town gives the DA 61.50%, against the ANC’s 9.78%. Its numerical advantage reaches 295,091 votes.

Nevertheless, local variation remains pronounced. Lwandle Community Hall gives the ANC 76.9%, while the DA receives only 5.4%.

Nelson Mandela Bay gives the DA 44.41% and ANC 25.99%, a gap of 47,326 votes.

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Sherwood and Charlo stations contribute substantial DA totals, while Enkulekweni Primary contributes 1,175 ANC votes.

Buffalo City differs fundamentally. The ANC leads with 41.52%, followed by the UDM’s 20.02% and DA’s 16.82%.

Scenery Park Community Hall gives the UDM 52.5%, against the ANC’s 32.2%. The ANC’s overall lead reaches 52,054 votes.

Mangaung produces the narrowest numerical gap. The DA’s 37.02% exceeds the ANC’s 31.27% by 9,387 votes.

Bloemfontein North High and Fichardtpark Primary contribute substantial DA totals. Grassland Primary and Kagisano Combined contribute stronger ANC numbers.