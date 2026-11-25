Goodwill Manor has a colourful history.

Over a decade ago, Professor Kanthan Pillay bought the adjoining properties in Posy Place with the intention of turning them into a student accommodation.

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Everything changed after he watched the film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. In the movie, a group of British pensioners are lured to Jaipur, India, by the promise of luxury in the final chapter of their lives. Instead, they find a dilapidated building managed by Sonny Kapoor (Dev Patel), who lacks the money and business acumen to fix it. What follows is a process of change, and by the end of the film, both the retirees and the manager have undergone a transformation that gives them a second chance at life.

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Inspired by the film, Pillay opened a boutique guest house instead. Things didn’t go as planned. When Covid-19 checked-in during early 2020, it marked the end of his boutique guest house. By then, however, the idea for a rehabilitation centre had already been born.

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“I have three children, Sivani, Shanthan and Ruantha, who all had a hand in getting us to where we are. My youngest, Ruantha, now plays an active role in the business.”

Much about the centre is built around family heritage.

“Goodwill Manor is a legacy name,” explained Pillay. “Goodwill comes from Goodwill Supply Stores, an iconic business in Clairwood started by my great-grandfather, grown further by my grandfather and, in its latter years, by my uncles. It was synonymous with trade and business, not only in Clairwood, but in the greater South of Durban area.

“The Manor part comes from Cato Manor. This is where my grandfather arrived in October 1904 and was indentured. I put the two together, hence Goodwill Manor. In other words, I am where I come from.”

Even daily comforts pay tribute to his roots: the menu is inspired by his mother, with the kitchen named Daya’s Kitchen in her honour, while the dining area, Joe’s Brew, is named after his late father, who was popularly known as Joe.

Pillay opened the facility in response to a growing shortage of rehabilitation beds across South Africa.

Surveys conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council showed that the proportion of South Africans reporting illicit drug use rose from less than 2 percent in 2002 to 10 percent in 2017.

Researchers from the South African Medical Research Council have estimated that just over one out of every ten people countrywide will suffer from a substance addiction disorder in their lifetime.

“When I was growing up, you’d hear of the occasional weed people were having every now and again, but certainly not to the extent that we see now,” he said.

“I am not an expert, but I put it down to the inability of society to deal with current challenges. I also think the breakdown of the joint family system is a classic reason that youngsters are unable to deal with these challenges. We grew up with mum and dad as well as grandparents.

“Unemployment and the general situation in this country are also challenges many struggle with. Post-apartheid South Africa and the dream that we all envisioned has not materialised. This has caused all sorts of pressures in the workplace—the kind of pressures that force people into medicating themselves in the hope of surviving the next day.”

To address these complex triggers, Goodwill Manor relies on a multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, medical doctors, psychologists, industrial psychologists, occupational therapists, social workers and nurses. Yoga, physiotherapy and physical exercise are also integral parts of the programme.

Alongside addiction recovery, the centre treats deep deep trauma, abuse, and suicidal ideation.

“When I look back over my own life and the issues that I confronted, I am grateful that I never resorted to alcohol or substance abuse. However, the challenges that one goes through do get you to consider whether sometimes life is worth living,” said Pillay.

“When I listen to some of our patients in terms of these thoughts—the ghosts that haunt them—these were the same issues that haunted me. So, I am driven to help those who are ready. The aim of the medical team is to get those who come to us to be able to function in normal society again.”

Pillay said they received a growing number of calls from workers trapped in toxic environments.

“The power that lies in the hands of employers is not something that is fully ventilated. The origins of labour law go back to the master-servant relationship. So, as much as this country has evolved on the back of a worker struggle, the disparities in the workplace remain stark.”

Ultimately, Pillay’s goal is to offer a genuine home away from home – a standard of care he experienced firsthand a few years ago in Kathmandu, Nepal. While trekking to Everest Base Camp, he contracted a severe lung disease and spent time recovering in a local intensive care facility.

“What I experienced there is what I have recreated here. The care from the staff—from the cleaner to the nurse aides, to the doctors, to the therapists— and management made me wonder if what I was experiencing was real or a dream.

“In the gardens of that 35-bed facility—the same number of beds at Goodwill Manor—I saw marigolds and asked for some seeds. So, the marigolds you see in the garden are from Nepal. They are a reminder of how I survived, and I hope they will be a guiding light to those who come here.”

Having opened its doors as a recovery centre two months ago, Goodwill Manor is still evolving. Yet Pillay remains guided by Sonny’s famous line from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel: “Everything will be all right in the end … if it’s not all right, then it’s not yet the end.”

This article evolved from an interview conducted by Aakash Bramdeo. He is a former newspaper and television editor who now works at The Bridge Builder – a company that specialises in video documentaries for private individuals and companies.

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