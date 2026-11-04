Woman arrested after disruption at voting station in Ga-Chuene

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged disruption at a voting station in Marulaneng, Ga-Chuene, during the Local Government Elections.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect was arrested by Lebowakgomo police for the alleged contravention of Section 76 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.

Ledwaba said the incident occurred at the Baptist Church voting station, where the complainant was serving as a deputy presiding officer.

Advertisement

Officer interrupted during reporting process

“According to the information received, the complainant, who was serving as a deputy presiding officer at the Baptist Church voting station during the Local Government Elections, received a telephone call from her area manager requesting the voting statistics for the day,” said Ledwaba.

READ MORE: WATCH | South African political leaders cast votes in 2026 local government elections

He said the complainant allegedly proceeded to count the envelopes containing ballot papers when a party agent started recording the process on a cellphone without her consent.

Party agents allegedly cause disturbance

“The party agent allegedly showed the recorded video to other party agents, who immediately entered the voting station and disrupted the process of providing statistical feedback to the area manager,” Ledwaba said.

Police officers were called to the scene and intervened to restore order and prevent further disruption.

Play Mute Play advert

READ: Rise Mzansi’s Zibi raises alarm over voting station changes as voters face long queues

The 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing a charge of contravening Section 76 of the Municipal Electoral Act.

“Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter