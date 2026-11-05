Man shot dead outside Mpumalanga voting station during election celebrations

A 57-year-old man was shot dead outside a voting station in Boikhutso, Bushbuckridge, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The victim was among a group of people gathered outside the voting station, awaiting the conclusion of vote counting and the announcement of results following Wednesday’s local government elections.

According to Mpumalanga police, two unidentified men approached the gathering shortly after midnight and allegedly opened fire on the crowd before fleeing.

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Mpumalanga police have launched a murder investigation, with provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise ordering the mobilisation of resources to track down the killers.

Gunmen open fire on election gathering

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the shooting occurred at approximately 12.15am on Thursday.

“According to information at this stage, the deceased was amongst a group of people who were celebrating outside the gate of the voting station while waiting for the counting to be concluded and the results announced,” police said in a statement issued by Mdhluli.

The gunmen allegedly fired several shots towards the gathering, leaving the 57-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“It is alleged that two unknown male suspects emerged and started firing shots at the group before fleeing the scene,” police said.

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The victim was rushed to hospital by a family member after the shooting but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have not released his identity or established whether he was specifically targeted.

It also remains unclear whether the shooting was politically motivated or related to an unrelated dispute.

Police commissioner orders manhunt

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise has ordered investigators to mobilise all available resources to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Police confirmed that no arrests had been made by Thursday morning and that the motive remained unknown.

The shooting occurred as communities across Bushbuckridge and other parts of Mpumalanga awaited the outcome of the municipal elections held on Wednesday.

Although the victim was reportedly celebrating with others outside the voting station, police have not established any connection between the killing and the election results.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses and anyone with information about the gunmen to assist the investigation.

Members of the public can contact their nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS application.

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