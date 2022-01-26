Cassper slams new MTV Base amapiano show

Johannesburg – Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest has slammed a new MTV Base amapiano show called Yanos Roundtable.

The new amapiano show is set to name some of the best amapiano songs which were released in 2021.

Taking to social media Cassper expressed how unimpressed he was with the new show which will premier exclusively on MTV Base on January 27 but will also air at 5.30 pm on January 28.

“This one is not needed. Very unnecessary, starting rubbish Yanos doesn’t need. One of the things that Killed SA Hip Hop. Leave the Yanos alone to grow authentic with love and joy. No gatekeepers, no tastemakers!!! Just music and groove!!!!,” he wrote.

Cassper was not the only one who seemed unimpressed by the new upcoming show, some Twitter users also shared that they don’t see the relevance of the show.

“Hip hop got separated because of these comparison-driven shows. It’s clear that people have not learned what not to do in the entertainment industry. Piano is mainly driven by solidarity and the spirit of Ubuntu. No one is gonna give an F about this top ten shandis.”

