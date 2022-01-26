REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Cassper slams new MTV Base amapiano show

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Johannesburg – Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest has slammed a new MTV Base amapiano show called Yanos Roundtable.

The new amapiano show is set to name some of the best amapiano songs which were released in 2021.

Taking to social media Cassper expressed how unimpressed he was with the new show which will premier exclusively on MTV Base on January 27 but will also air at 5.30 pm on January 28.

“This one is not needed. Very unnecessary, starting rubbish Yanos doesn’t need. One of the things that Killed SA Hip Hop. Leave the Yanos alone to grow authentic with love and joy. No gatekeepers, no tastemakers!!! Just music and groove!!!!,” he wrote.

Cassper was not the only one who seemed unimpressed by the new upcoming show, some Twitter users also shared that they don’t see the relevance of the show.

“Hip hop got separated because of these comparison-driven shows. It’s clear that people have not learned what not to do in the entertainment industry. Piano is mainly driven by solidarity and the spirit of Ubuntu. No one is gonna give an F about this top ten shandis.”

Also Read: Only God knows! Cassper Nyovest reacts to Patrick Shai’s sudden death

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes