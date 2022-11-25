Enyobeni tavern trial set down for April 2023

The owners of the Enyobeni tavern in Eastern Cape – Vuyokazi Ndevu and Siyakwamkela Ndevu – appeared at the East London magistrate’s court on Friday and the matter was postponed to April 25 2023 for trial.

The couple is charged with selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to persons under the age of 18 years and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to persons under 18 years.

They have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The tragic event on the early hours of June 26 led to the deaths of 21 teenagers between 13 and 18 years. They had converged to celebrate the end of term two of the school calendar. Government pathologist Dr Solomon Zondi, at the time, described the incident as the worst disaster he had had to deal with at the Brookwood mortuary. A stampede was ruled out as the cause of death.

Luxolo Tyali, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, said another leg of the case relating to the deaths of the teenagers is still under investigation by the police, which is guided by the prosecutor.