Eskom withdraws from Tembisa over safety concerns

State-owned power utility Eskom has pulled its crews out of Tembisa following violent protests that started on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power enterprise said it would only resume services when it is safe for its employees to work in the area, east of Johannesburg.

The City of Ekurhuleni said a sub-station was set alight on Monday when angry residents took to the streets and barricaded the roads with burning tyres and rubble.

The protest turned violent when vehicles and municipality’s buildings were torched. In response, the metro police deployed to the area opened fire on the protesters, killing four people by late afternoon on Monday.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department confirmed on Monday that one of the deceased was shot dead by its member, and said an investigation would be launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The residents want Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell to meet them in person and address their grievances which include a flat rate for electricity, among others.

