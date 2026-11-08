Exclusive: Leaked call reveals Mkhwanazi wanted musician who insulted him ‘taught a lesson’

A recording obtained by Sunday World reveals the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, discussing possible criminal charges against a musician who insulted him and his wife. Mkhwanazi denies abusing his authority.

Sunday World has listened to the recorded discussion between Mkhwanazi and Captain Phaladi Makola.

Mkhwanazi is heard stating that musician Paul “Tsaka” Madubanya, who insulted him and his wife, and other social media content creators must be taught a lesson. Makola is also the investigating officer in the case of musician and vocalist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke.

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Madubanya is being processed criminally after a Thobela FM radio presenter opened a case of crimen injuria against him.

The recording of the exchange between Mkhwanazi and Makola surfaced after popular TikToker and MK Party activist Max Makhanya was arrested in Durban last Sunday for insulting Mkhwanazi and KZN police on social media.

Makhanya was released on R7 000 bail on Monday.

Abuse of power?

The discussion between Mkhwanazi and Makola has sparked concerns about potential abuse of authority and intolerance to criticism by those holding public office. This argument is echoed by Madubanya’s camp.

Mkhwanazi, through police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, has dismissed claims that he is abusing his authority against social media populists.

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Details of the recording

Mkhwanazi can be heard asking Makola whether Madubanya was mentally sound given the profanities he directed at him and his wife. Makola assures the KZN police boss that the suspect is sound.

“I wanted to have a case on him running. Can we add that up or did you take my things into that court case that he already has?” Mkwanazi is heard saying to Makola.

The investigating officer informs Mkhwanazi that the insults aimed at him, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Madlanga Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga are not part of the case, although they have been raised to strengthen the state’s opposition to Madubanya’s bail application.

“There is something wrong with him,” Mkhwanazi continues when Makola tells him about Madubanya’s other alleged criminal acts, including possession on an unlicensed firearm. “I think the more cases that are brought to him [Madubanya], the more others are going to [learn] a lesson from it [and we must] make an example of it [Madubanya case],” Mkhwanazi tells Makola.

“I was less interested in him but then I realised I am not the only one because he is dissing everyone. I then realised he needs to be taught a lesson.” Makola affirms with “yes, General” and advises Mkhwanazi to open his case against Madubanya in Pretoria, where he is facing other criminal allegations.

‘Mkhwanazi is the victim’

Mathe says Mkhwanazi’s comment must be read in context. “It is not unusual for police officers, including senior management, to communicate with one another about policing matters and ongoing investigations. Such communication forms part of the normal operational environment within the South African Police Service,” he said.

“It is important to clarify that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi is a victim in this matter.

“The insults and derogatory remarks were directed at him and his wife, including threats by the suspect that he would sleep with the general’s wife, accompanied by remarks intended to intimidate and provoke him. Given the nature, severity and disturbing content of [Madubanya’s] utterances, [Mkhwanazi] sought to establish whether the suspect might have mental health challenges. This was a genuine concern.”

Upholding law and order

On threatening to teach the suspect a lesson, Mathe said that too must be understood in the context of the conversation.

“There was no instruction to unlawfully arrest, intimidate, victimise or interfere with the suspect or the investigation.

“Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all investigations are conducted without fear, favour or prejudice. Being a senior police officer does not deprive him of his rights as a victim of alleged criminal conduct.”

Makola, for his part in recording the conversation, is in hot water with the Limpopo office of the SAPS which is investigating his conduct. His rejection of the now-verified conversation and Mkhwanazi’s account could worsen his situation, especially after he told Sunday World: “I have never spoken with General Mkhwanazi regarding the case of Tsaka [Madubanya].”