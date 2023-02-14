Family pained by rumours that friends planned AKA’s murder

The family of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has called on the public to desist from spreading lies about the death of the multi award-winning rapper.

Dressed in black, the mother of AKA Lynn Forbes and the deceased’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai could not hold back the tears during a media briefing at Rockets in Bryanston on Tuesday afternoon.

The rapper’s father Tony Forbes, who addressed the media, expressed his frustration and anger at the allegations that his son’s friends are involved in his murder.

“We don’t condone what’s been said and ask those who are spreading the news to cease from doing so,” he appealed.

“The memorial service will be open to the public on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre because he didn’t belong to us alone, his fans loved him too. However, his funeral [which will be held on Saturday] will be a private provincial one.”

He thanked South Africans for the endless messages of love and support since the news broke.

“We want to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received since his passing. Of course we are sad, but the messages have made it feel a lot easier. It has helped us find comfort.”

AKA was ambushed outside the Wish restaurant at the infamous Florida Road in Durban on Friday evening. He had just finished enjoying a meal with friends when the gunmen pounced and pulled the trigger at point blank, leaving him dead on the scene outside the eatery.

His friend and former business manager Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also gunned down during the attack. A third person, who was also injured in the attack, is recovering in the hospital.

A memorial for Motsoane, labelled as the game-changer, entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author, will take place at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg at 5pm on Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Motsoane’s family said: “Close friends, family, and selected media will gather for the special tribute which will be live-streamed. His funeral will take place at a private ceremony at the weekend.

“The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days.”

A dark cloud and a sombre atmosphere continued to envelop the area in Morningside as fans and creatives gathered on Sunday and Monday to pay respect to the late rapper and his friend.

Among the personalities who turned out to pray and lay wreaths at the murder scene was DJ Sox, awarding-winning DJ Tira and Zakwe. Speaking to the media on Monday, Zakwe said he did not believe AKA was booked for a gig in Durban only to be killed.

Siphamandla Mbambo, a KwaZulu-Natal rapper fondly known as Duncan, urged music fans to respect the Forbes family through this difficult time. He also urged artists to come together, work together and smoke the peace pipe, saying no one knows when they will kick the bucket.

The wreath-laying ceremony on Monday followed a candlelight prayer session at the crime scene on Sunday, which was also attended by fans and AKA’s friends and colleagues.

Meanwhile, the eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on the police to speed up the investigation and bring the gunmen and those who orchestrated the murder to book.

Kaunda was quoted in the media as saying: “The news of AKA’s passing comes as a shock to us, as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday.

“We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police.”

Slain rapper AKA to be laid to rest in private provincial funeral

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author