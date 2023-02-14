Slain rapper AKA to be laid to rest in private provincial funeral

Multi award-winning rapper Kiernan Jarryd “AKA” Forbes will be laid to rest on Saturday in a private provincial funeral.

His memorial service will take place on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre between 3pm and 5pm and it will be open to the public. The memorial will also be streamed online.

The family also acknowledged its extended family, the Mohosanas (married couple former Black Motion member Bongani and DJ Zinhle who has a child with AKA), for their support during this difficult time.

The family also stated that Bongani will not attend the funeral and memorial service due to cultural protocol.

AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were ambushed by unknown gunmen outside the Wish restaurant in Durban on Friday night. They had just enjoyed a meal at the restaurant before AKA’s much-anticipated performance at the YUGO nightclub, also in Durban.

AKA’s friend and fellow rapper YoungstaCPT said his next song will be bittersweet because it feels like he composed it for the fallen award-winning rapper.

“You were always there watching me. I pray Allah watches over you and grants you eternal paradise. Shukran for your presence. I make duah the almighty puts peace into the hearts of your family, Tibz too,” he wrote.

You were always there watching me. I pray Allah watches over you & grants you eternal paradise. Shukran for your presence. I make duah the almighty puts peace into the hearts of your family. Tibz too.. Allah knows best🤲🏽 See you on the other side إينا ليلاهي وإينا لايهي راجيون pic.twitter.com/yibnCvCvzj — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) February 13, 2023

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie added to a flood of tributes to AKA and Tibz. He also and thanked Malcolm X for bringing AKA to perform at the ZAR, a nightclub in Sandton, Johannesburg with was co-owned by MacKenzie and his friend Kenny Kunene, infamously known as the Sushi King.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture, Masechaba Ndlovu, who is at the late rapper’s parent’s home, also expressed the department’s condolences.

