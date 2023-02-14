Special send-off ceremony for Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

A special send-off ceremony is being planned for celebrity chef Tebello Motsoane who was brutally killed at a Durban restaurant on Friday night.

Tibz, as he was affectionally known, was ambushed together with his friend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

The memorial for the game-changer, entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author will take place at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg at 5pm on Thursday.

“Close friends, family, and selected media will gather for the special tribute which will be live-streamed. His funeral will take place at a private ceremony at the weekend” reads a statement.

“The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days.”

SEND OFF DETAILS FOR⁰TEBELLO ‘TIBZ’ MOTSOANE

￼

The memorial for the South African gamechanger, entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane will take place at a special send-off ceremony on Thurs, 16th February 2023. pic.twitter.com/qMIN4aYXiF — Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) February 14, 2023

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author