Family receives freedom fighter Basil February’s remains at last

Western Cape MEC for cultural affairs and sport Ricardo Mackenzie and head of department Guy Redman have officially handed over custodianship of the remains of struggle stalwart, Basil February, to his family.

The ceremony took place at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Wednesday.

February died in combat in 1967 while exiled in Zimbabwe. He was one of 49 struggle stalwarts repatriated to South Africa in September 2024.

He is one of three stalwarts whose remains will be returned to their home province – the Western Cape.

Buried for over five decades in unmarked grave

February’s remains were buried for over five decades in an unmarked grave in Bulawayo.

The Repatriation and Reburial Project for Liberation Stalwarts is a collaborative effort. This involves several government departments and entities.

These include the Presidency, the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the South African Heritage Resources Agency, the Department of Home Affairs, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Missing Persons Task Team, the Department of Defence and Military Veterans, as well as various provincial departments.

The project also works closely with local communities, historical experts and governments at various levels. This to ensure a smooth and dignified process.

Liberation hero honoured

In his address, Mackenzie said: “Today, we hand over custodianship of the mortal remains of Basil February. A liberation hero recently repatriated to South Africa, who died in combat fighting against apartheid.

“We honour his family and their sacrifice. And we hope that his return home brings a measure of peace.”

The MEC said February’s story is part of the national heritage. And that his fight for justice, equality, and human dignity will inspire future generations.

The Western Cape department of cultural affairs and sport said it will continue its involvement in the Repatriation and Reburial Project for Liberation Stalwarts.

It has also committed to providing support to the families affected throughout this process. This on behalf of the provincial government.

Last month, the state hosted the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony for the 42 South African freedom fighters. Those who perished in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid era.

The remains included that of former ANC Secretary-General Duma Nokwe. Head of the ANC Women’s Section Florence Mophoshe. Composer, musician and journalist, Todd Matshikiza, and other unsung liberation fighters.

Heroes’ Acre

In his address last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the repatriation and restitution. He said this marks not just the end of a long journey, but the beginning of healing for the families they left behind.

The president stressed the importance of South Africans recognising and honouring the liberation heroes and heroines. Those who have returned to their home country, and acknowledge their vital role in securing the nation’s freedom.

“South Africans need to know the names and appreciate the contributions of these returned freedom fighters. I ask that we read out the names of these patriots for all our people to know them.”

The country’s commander-in-chief has since tasked Mackenzie with establishing a Heroes’ Acre. This will be a monument to celebrate the nation’s struggle heroes.

Sacred place for the nation

“As I travel to other countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique, they have created incredible Heroes’ Acres. Where the heroes of their struggle are buried. And those memorial sites have, in many ways, become sacred places of the nation.

“Of course, we may well argue that our leaders and heroes are buried all over the country. But it does not mean that monuments that memorialise them cannot be brought together at a Heroes’ Acre,” he said then.

