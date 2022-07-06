Finance minister welcomes Mogajane’s appointment to GEPF board

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has welcomed the appointment of former Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane as board chairperson of Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the largest pension fund on the continent.

In a statement, Godongwana also congratulated Eddie Kekana for being elected as the deputy chairperson of the pension fund’s board.

The minister emphasised the need for the incoming board to continue to lead the fund with care and judiciousness during the challenging economic climate.

Mogajane recently left his position as director-general of the Treasury after 23 years working for the department.

GEPF has more than 1.2-million active members, in excess of 450 000 pensioners and beneficiaries, and assets worth more than R1.61-trillion, according to its website.

Established in May 1996 when various public sector funds were consolidated, GEPF’s core business is to manage and administer pensions and other benefits for government employees in South Africa.

