Firefighters repress the fire on day 8

Johannesburg- Firefighters have managed to repress the fire that took 8 days near the Tsitsikamma area, under Koukamma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Even though there have not been any reports of structures that were damaged through it, there is a huge portion of land that has caught the fire.

According to the Working on Fire provincial communications officer, Nthabiseng Mokone, the fire burnt about 1 473 hectares.

“The main cause of this fire is still unknown but one of the key factors that contributed to it spreading faster is, the area is dry. It is fortunate that there is no structure that was damaged, even a dairy farm that almost caught the fire was highly protected by our team of firefighters who were on the ground because we increased their number,” said Mokone.

As the province is still in the summer fire season, a lot of fires are expected, and Mokone said their team of firefighters is ready. “This was the most difficult fire that our team had to work on since the beginning of this fire season. All our firefighters went through a test and passed. They are emotionally, mentally, and physically fit to work until this season ends,” she added.

