Five people perish in light aircraft crash in Midrand

Five people were killed when their light aircraft crashed in Midrand, outside Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police.

It is alleged that a fixed-wing aircraft belonging to the SA Police Service crashed shortly after taking off at the Rand Airport in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.

The pilot is said to have survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It was not clear at the time of publishing whether the deceased were members of the police force.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the incident and said the authorities were on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Mathe added that the names of the deceased and the injured pilot will be announced once their next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details emerge…

