Five players who will not disappoint fans

The much-anticipated new PSL season is finally underway after kicking off on Friday, and clubs have been signing and releasing players in large numbers.

Peter Shalulile and his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates have dominated the league in recent seasons.

But this season, other clubs have beefed up their squads and are eager to end the Brazilians’ stranglehold.

Sunday World picks five players we believe will set the PSL alight in the 2022/23 season.

Ashley du Preez (Kaizer Chiefs):

The 25-year-old terrorised defenders last season for Stellenbosch FC, scoring nine goals in all competitions as they finished fourth, their highest position in the PSL. Du Preez has since joined Amakhosi.

Last season, Steve Barker’s Stellies side were unbeaten in their opening 11 league matches. They also completed the double over Amakhosi for the first time, and the speedster also scored twice against Mamelodi Sundowns when they nailed the Tshwane giants 3-0.

Zitha Kwinika (Kaizer Chiefs):

While Du Preez was leading the line at Stellenbosch, Kwinika remained solid in defence for the club.

It is the reason Chiefs recruited both of them at the same time, with Kwinika returning to the Soweto giants where it all started for him.

Kegan Johannes (SuperSport United): Johannes had a season to remember at SuperSport United, having joined the club from Cape Town Spurs at the beginning of last season.

The 21-year-old looked at home at the Tshwane giants, featuring in 18 matches and scoring three goals in the process. Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele called him up to the Cosafa Cup squad.

Johannes showed his qualities by scoring a penalty for Bafana against Mozambique.

Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu):

Sadly, injuries in the past two seasons have hampered his career, but nonetheless Usuthu have handed him jersey No 10. This is true faith shown by coach Brandon Truter. Maduna featured in 21 matches in all competitions for Usuthu last term, scoring three goals. With Luvuyo Memela gone, all eyes will be on the 22-year-old to supply the frontline of Gabadinho Mhango, Dumisani Zuma and Augustine Kwem, with passes.

Dumisani Zuma (Ama-Zulu):

Off-field issues in recent times have hindered his career, leading Kaizer Chiefs to cut ties with him last season. Zuma has since joined AmaZulu.

This is the last chance for Zuma to prove his qualities. With Usuthu having let go Siphelele Mthembu and Augustine Mulenga, they will expect Zuma to fire them into the top three, their target for this season.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author