Five women and a two-year-old boy were shot dead on Wednesday night in K-Section, Botshabelo, in the Free State.
A 48-year-old woman was also shot in the stomach when three suspects opened fire on the family inside the house.
Suspects allegedly looking for homeowner
Covane elaborated that the suspects forced their way into the house and opened fire on the people inside before fleeing the bloody scene on foot.
Police launch manhunt
Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects and are urging members of the public to come forward with information that could assist in their arrest.
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- Five women and a two-year-old boy were shot dead in K-Section, Botshabelo, Free State, on Wednesday night.
- A 48-year-old woman was shot in the stomach when three suspects opened fire inside the house.
- Three unknown men, two wearing balaclavas, tried to force entry into a hut used by female initiates, demanding to see the male homeowner who was not present.
- The suspects forced their way into the house, opened fire on the occupants, and fled on foot.
- Police have opened a case for six counts of murder and attempted murder and launched a manhunt for the suspects, urging the public to provide information.
Five women and a two-year-old boy were shot dead on Wednesday night in K-Section, Botshabelo, in the Free State.
A 48-year-old woman was also shot in the stomach when three suspects opened fire on the family inside the house.
Covane elaborated that the suspects forced their way into the house and opened fire on the people inside before fleeing the bloody scene on foot.
Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects and are urging members of the public to come forward with information that could assist in their arrest.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.