Five women and a two-year-old boy were shot dead on Wednesday night in K-Section, Botshabelo, in the Free State.

A 48-year-old woman was also shot in the stomach when three suspects opened fire on the family inside the house.

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Free State police spokesperson Thabo Covane reported that three unknown men, two of whom were wearing balaclavas, attempted to force their way into a hut used by female initiates in the yard.

Suspects allegedly looking for homeowner

“It is alleged that the suspects demanded to see the 48-year-old male, who is the owner of the house, who was not home,” said Covane.

Covane elaborated that the suspects forced their way into the house and opened fire on the people inside before fleeing the bloody scene on foot. Advertisement

“A case docket has been opened at Boithuso Police Station for six counts of murder and attempted murder,” said Covane.

Police launch manhunt Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects and are urging members of the public to come forward with information that could assist in their arrest.

Covane said anyone with information can contact Captain Mufukunyane Mofokeng of the SAPS Free State Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit on 076 423 5295.

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