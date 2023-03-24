Former immigration official locked up for soliciting R3k bribe

A former immigration official will spend the next five years in jail after he was found guilty and sentenced for corruption.

Ezekiel Mokhachane appeared before the Zastron regional court in Free State on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said in May 2017, the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Bloemfontein received information from a complainant that an immigration official in Zastron had taken their travelling documents and asylum documents and was demanding R3 000 for for the release of the documents.

“The Hawks followed up on the information and arrested the immigration official after he was found with R3 000 he demanded from the complainant,” said Singo

Provincial head of Hawks in Free State, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, applauded the court sanction of direct imprisonment.

Bokaba said the sentence will send a strong message to those entrusted to uphold the law.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author