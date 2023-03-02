Subscriptions
Former SARS employee gets lengthy jail sentence for corruption

By Anelisa Sibanda
Penelope Khumalo will spend an effective 10 years in prison for defrauding SARS, her former employer.

A former SA Revenue Service (SARS) employee, Penelope Khumalo, has been found guilty of fraud and corruption and sentenced to 14 years by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The 46-year-old was further sentenced to eight years imprisonment on two counts of corruption. Khumalo will, therefore, effectively serve a 10-year jail term without an option of a fine.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said her sentencing comes after a lengthy investigation which revealed that in March 2010, Khumalo assisted VAT (value-added tax) vendors to complete and submit fraudulent returns with the aim of receiving undue refunds from SARS.


The taxman suffered a loss of R550 000 as a result.  

Major-General Gerber, head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, applauded the investigating officer and the prosecution team for making sure that the accused faces the might of the law.

