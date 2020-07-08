Former Sunday World deputy sports editor dies

The Sunday World newspaper family is saddened by the passing away of the publication’s former deputy sports editor Louis “Figo” Mazibuko.

The details of his death are still sketchy and more information will be made available as soon as possible.

Mazibuko, who retired from the newspaper four years ago, is survived by his daughter Zozo, after the death of his wife of Monica following a short illness last year.

An avid soccer writer, who was dedicated and sincere to the journalist craft, Mazibuko was popularly known for his witty command and flair for the language.

He started his journalism with the Sunday Times Extra newspaper in the 1970s until he joined Sunday World when it was founded in 1999.

This is a developing story

Author



Xolile Mtshazo