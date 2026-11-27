A University of Fort Hare employee accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering has lost assets worth more than R7-million to the state, following a forfeiture order granted by the High Court in KuGompo.

The assets belonging to Isaac Plaatjies, who is implicated in the university’s alleged procurement corruption scandal, include a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, a Volkswagen Golf 7R, a BMW E90 and a BMW X5, as well as two immovable properties.

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According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) will have the assets auctioned, with the proceeds returned to the university.

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Tyali said the forfeiture proceedings followed a financial investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS), which identified seven movable and immovable assets allegedly linked to unlawful activities.

READ: University of Fort Hare graft scandal lands three people in jail

Alleged procurement manipulation

Plaatjies and his associates are alleged to have exploited an environment of fear and violence at the university to circumvent procurement procedures and facilitate the appointment of several service providers, without following the required supply chain management processes.

The alleged activities unfolded against the backdrop of the murders of former university transport manager Petrus Roets and the former vice-chancellor’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele.

Tyali said the state alleged that the irregular procurement arrangements created opportunities for Plaatjies and his associates to receive substantial amounts of money channelled from the university through the service providers.

Money trail linked to forfeited property

BCHC allegedly paid Plaatjies R1-million while he was still employed by the university. The money was subsequently used as a deposit towards the purchase of one of the properties now forfeited to the state, Tyali said.

The AFU’s East London office obtained a preservation order on March 18, 2025, preventing the disposal of the seven assets pending the outcome of the forfeiture proceedings.

READ MORE: EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane vows to return to Fort Hare to finish master’s degree

Court backs AFU application

The matter was initially set down in March this year, but Plaatjies sought a postponement to submit further evidence.

The court granted the forfeiture order after accepting the AFU’s submissions that the assets constituted proceeds of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Warning that crime should not pay

Eastern Cape acting director of public prosecutions Advocate Samkelo Mtwana welcomed the order, saying it demonstrated the effectiveness of asset forfeiture in depriving alleged offenders of the financial benefits of unlawful activities.

“The AFU’s success sends a clear message that the criminal justice system will pursue not only those alleged to have committed crime but also the assets and financial benefits derived from unlawful activities. Crime should not pay,” said Mtwana.

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