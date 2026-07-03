EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane vows to return to Fort Hare to finish master’s degree

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane says he will go back to university to complete his master’s qualification.

Mabuyane said this after the Bhisho High Court ruled in his favour, finding that the University of Fort Hare (UFH) acted unlawfully when it deregistered him from its Master of Administration programme.

The ruling comes after the institution deregistered Mabuyane without first allowing him an opportunity to be heard.

In a judgment delivered by Judge Lindiwe Rusi in the High Court on Thursday, the court reviewed and set aside the university’s March 2021 decision to exclude Mabuyane from the postgraduate programme because he allegedly did not meet the minimum admission requirements.

‘I’m going back to class’

Speaking through his spokesperson, Sonwabo Mbananga, Mabuyane confirmed to Sunday World that he will be going back to complete his studies.

“The premier has every intention of returning to Fort Hare to complete his master’s studies because he is of the view that there is nothing untoward or rather happened as far as his registration of the master’s he was in is concerned,” said Mbananga.

In March 2021, the institution deregistered Mabuyane from its Master of Public Administration programme. The university said the decision followed a review of students who had been supervised by former professor Edwin Ijeoma, who was under investigation over alleged irregular admissions.

Breaking his silence following Thursday’s ruling in a statement, an emboldened Mabuyane welcomed the outcome, praised the legal process and said he was drawing a line under the years-long dispute to focus on governing the province.

“For my part, I consider this chapter closed and I look forward to the future with renewed energy and determination to continue serving the people of the Eastern Cape,” he said.

‘A challenging journey’

Mabuyane stated that from the beginning, he believed that the issue needs to be dealt with through the appropriate channels and not through public debate or speculation.

“This has been a challenging and personal journey, but I have always had faith in the legal process and in the importance of fairness and due process. I respect the outcome and the institutions that were entrusted with handling this matter.”

Mabuyane also reflected on his longstanding relationship with the University of Fort Hare, saying the institution had played a significant role in shaping his life and leadership.

“My relationship with Fort Hare goes beyond this case. It is an institution that gave me an education, broadened my horizons and helped shape the person I am today.

“It was there that I was given the opportunity to serve as president of the Student Representative Council, an experience that taught me important lessons about leadership, service and responsibility,” Mabuyane added.

The premier thanked his family, colleagues and supporters for allowing the legal process to unfold without interference.

“I wish to thank my family, colleagues, friends and all those who respected the legal process and allowed it to run its course without prejudice or interference. Your support, patience and understanding during this period have meant a great deal to me.

“My focus now remains on the responsibility entrusted to me by the people of the Eastern Cape and on the work that still needs to be done to improve the lives of our communities and grow our province.”

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