Funeral details of Pirates super-fan Dejan announced

The details of the funeral for Orlando Pirates die-hard supporter Dejan Miladinovic have been disclosed.

The Serbian-born was a popular face among the Pirates supporters since he arrived in the country in 1992. He died on Wednesday at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after a short illness.

Together with other superfans from other clubs, they had built a band of supporters and supported various SA national teams such as Bafana Bafana, the Proteas (cricket) and the Springboks.

He will be buried on Saturday, March 18 at the Serbian Orthodox Church in Tana Road, Sunninghill.

The service will commence at 11am. The funeral procession will then proceed to the West Park Cemetery.

Masilo Machaka, Kaizer Chiefs’ number one supporter, who is also assisting in the organisation of the funeral, says that they are urging all the supporters to come in large numbers and also to arrive early for the service.

He said that details for donations will be announced at a later stage.

