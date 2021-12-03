Gauteng MEC’s righthand man quits as his rape case looms

Johannesburg – Lwando Majiza, who is the righthand man to Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe, has tendered his resignation following the ongoing rape case.

In a statement, the department said that Hlophe has noted the voluntary resignation of Majiza following serious allegations levelled against him of rape.

Sunday World reached out to department’s spokesperson Nkosana Motolo, who said that Majiza resigned from his duties to focus on the allegations pinned on him.

“He said to us, he wants to have sufficient time to focus on his case, considering the seriousness of the case, he wanted to not infringe the department in jeopardy,” said Motolo.

“We also hail Mr Matjila to hand over himself to the police and subject himself to the authorities and he is the one who took a decision to resign from the public office,” he said.

When asked what the MEC could have done if Majiza didn’t resign, Motolo said that the department cannot speculate what could have been the stance that was going to be taken by the department.

“We are not dealing with speculations of what could have happened, we are dealing with what is happening at this current moment,” said Motolo.

He also added: “The MEC remains committed to the fight against all forms of violence especially against women and children, more especial while we on the 16 days of activism awareness month.

