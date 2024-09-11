Gauteng municipal employee, accomplice arrested for extortion

An Emfuleni Local Municipality employee and an accomplice have been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in connection with extortion crimes in the Vaal area.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the two suspects, aged 39 and 51, were arrested on Tuesday in Sharpeville. This followed a tip-off about people involved in extortion in the Vaal area.

Mogale said the two suspects were nabbed after a sting operation. Law enforcement agencies’ multi-disciplinary team arranged an authorised meeting with the suspects. During the meeting, money exchanged hands.

Mogale said immediately after the transaction, the suspects were arrested. And in the process, money was recovered.

"Two suspects aged 39 and 51, …employees of the Emfuleni Municipality, were arrested in a multi-disciplinary sting operation in Sharpeville yesterday, 10 September 2024 following information received about people involved in extortion in the Vaal area.

“It is reported that information was received from the Modus Operandi Centre. It was operationalised with the assistance of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Serious Corruption Investigation in Vaalrand, Sedibeng Infrastructure unit and Emfuleni Forensic Investigation unit.

“The multi-disciplinary team arranged an authorised meeting with the suspects during which money exchanged hands. Immediately after the transaction, the suspects were arrested. And in their possession the trap money was recovered as well as in their vehicle,” said Mogale.

Mogale said the pair is in police custody facing charges of extortion pending their first court appearance.

She said the Hawks’ investigation into the case is still continuing. The two suspects will appear in the Vereeniging court on Thursday.

