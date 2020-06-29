Glenvista High shuts down after positive COVID-19 case

Glenvista High School (GHS) in Gauteng was shut down on Friday after a COVID-19 case was reported.

This was announced by the school, which is situated in the Joburg South, in a text message sent to parents on Friday.

The message, which was sent by the school principal, Mr Mkontwana, reads as follows: “GHS-DearParent, COVID-19 case has been reported today Friday 26/06. School will close till further notice-Mr Mkontwana.”

It is not known, whether it was a teacher or learner who tested positive for the deadly disease, which has infected 6334 more people on Sunday according to new stats released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

This brought the total number of cases to 138 134.

The death toll also increased 2456 after 43 more people died of the zoonotic disease.

This is a developing story.

Author



Ngwako Malatji