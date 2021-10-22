Global Handwashing Day continues beyond 15 October

Johannesburg – The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Northern Cape continues to spread the message, educating the public about the importance of washing hands with water and soap beyond 15 October, the Global Hand Washing Day (GHWD).

According to DWS Northern Cape Provincial Head, Iketletso Lekalake, washing hands with water and soap to maintain good health and hygiene should be a lifestyle and not an event to be celebrated only on 15 October during GHWD.

“The germs that are causing illnesses and diseases are constantly out there, the coronavirus is constantly out there, therefore the message to frequently wash your hands with water and soap can never be overemphasised. We are therefore as the Department of Water and Sanitation and Government, calling on all society to scale up hand hygiene, especially through handwashing with soap.” Lekalake said.

Under the theme, ‘Our future is at hand – let’s move forward together’ , the Department of Water and Sanitation has partnered with the Departments of Education and Health and is visiting various schools and clinics in the province, accentuating the lifesaving message of handwashing with water and soap as an effective method of fighting the pandemic of the COVID-19 and other illnesses like cholera and typhoid.

According to the DWS, GHWD and its core message of washing hands with soap come at an opportune time when there are concerted efforts to fight coronavirus. Washing hands with soap, together with wearing a mask that covers mouth and nose, and social distancing have emerged as a powerful tool to combat COVID19.

“Although data shows that the number of coronavirus infections in South Africa is gradually slowing down, we’re not out of the woods yet. The GHWD campaign will continue to be used to reinforce the message of good health and hygiene practices,” the DWS said in a statement.

The Department is on an awareness drive, teaching pupils and teachers about keeping their hands clean against #COVID-19 while conserving water. This is to commemorate #GlobalHandwashingDay which was observed on Friday, 15 October. #SaveWater @Senzo_Mchunu_ pic.twitter.com/c9o0qvTBcP — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) October 20, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu