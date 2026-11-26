Deputy President Paul Mashatile has assured that government will investigate how more than R1.6 billion spent on municipal consultants was used and will consider blacklisting firms that failed to deliver value for money or to transfer the necessary skills.

He was responding to a question in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the Auditor-General’s (AG) local government audit outcomes for 2024/25.

Play advert

The outcomes show that consultants have cost the state R1.6 billion to prepare financial statements and reports for audit purposes in municipalities.

Advertisement

“We need to establish where the problem lies. Where we find that consulting firms have failed to provide proper training or impart the necessary skills, we will follow up with them, including considering what you have suggested, which is blacklisting,” Mashatile said on Thursday.

He emphasised that the Presidency and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) will work together to investigate the use of these funds properly.

Reducing reliance on consultants

The Deputy President said government’s immediate priority is to ensure that all newly elected councillors receive proper training from appropriately qualified institutions.

“At the end of the day, our commitment is to reduce reliance on consultants. The only way we can achieve this is by ensuring that those elected as councillors, as well as the officials appointed to work with them, have the requisite skills to perform their duties. That is what we are going to focus on,” Mashatile said.

With the conclusion of the 2026 Local Government Elections on November 4, 2026, the newly elected municipal councils officially began their five-year term of office.

READ: ANALYSIS | Nearly two-thirds of South Africa’s councillors are new to office

The Deputy President said CoGTA will provide training to all new councillors.

“Following the recent local government elections, we know that many new councillors will be coming into office. We will therefore focus on ensuring that they receive proper training in the various responsibilities they will be assuming.

“There is also work being done by CoGTA. The department will be training all the new councillors who will be sworn in. I think some of them have already been sworn in.

“An amount of R60 million has also been allocated to assist with this process and ensure that proper training is provided to all these new councillors, so that they can perform their duties effectively, particularly in relation to the issues raised by the Auditor-General,” Mashatile said.

Stricter measures for appointing consultants

Mashatile said government is implementing measures to address municipalities’ increasing reliance on consultants, particularly where the Auditor-General has raised concerns about inadequate value for money.

These measures include the implementation of the Municipal Staff Regulations, the Local Government Competency Framework, the Professionalisation of Local Government Administration Implementation Plan and the Gap Skills System, which enables municipalities to identify skills and competency gaps.

READ: EFF wants consultants cut, municipal staff to work in-house

“In addition, National Treasury has developed the Municipal Cost Containment Regulations, 2019, which outline strict terms, conditions and cost-control measures for appointing consultants in municipalities.

“These regulations require accounting officers to establish reasonable remuneration frameworks for the appointment of consultants,” the Deputy President said.

Unified national procurement system

Following the Constitutional Court order of September 17 this year, which declared the Public Procurement Act of 2024 unconstitutional, National Treasury is reviewing the Public Procurement Bill to consider a unified national procurement system, including a regulatory framework for the appointment of consultants by municipalities.

“Furthermore, Chairperson, we are working closely with provincial departments, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority and the National School of Government to strengthen municipal capacity, improve recruitment practices, support continuous professional development and ensure that municipalities have appropriately qualified officials in critical positions.

“While consultants may still be required in certain circumstances, accountability for municipal finances and reporting remains with municipal accounting officers under the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“Therefore, the government’s focus is to build a capable and professional municipal administration system that is less dependent on consultants and better able to deliver sustainable services to communities,” Mashatile said. – SAnews.gov.za

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.