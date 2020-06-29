Govt, taxi industry at loggerheads

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged the taxi industry to reconsider its decision to ignore lockdown regulations in protest of more funding from government.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) over the weekend said that it has taken a decision to revert to 100% loading capacity in its taxis.

The organisation further warned that if any taxis were stopped by law enforcement and impounded, taxi operations across the country would grind to a halt until the impounded taxi was released.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any call encouraging taxi operators to violate provisions of the law and promote lawlessness,” Mbalula said.

“It is rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity, and undertake inter-provincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled,” he added.

Taxis around Joburg could be seen at 100% capacity on Monday morning, in defiance of regulations of 70% capacity.

Mbalula’s offer of a once-off R1.1 billion relief package has been rejected by Santaco.

Kabelo Khumalo