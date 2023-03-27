HAITU marches to Lesufi’s office to call for permanent jobs

Members of the Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (HAITU) on Monday marched to the Gauteng department of health offices to demand that healthcare workers be employed permanently.

The union, which also planned to march to premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office, was joined by members of the Independent Liberation and Allied Workers Union.

Among other demands, the unions are calling for the department to scrap temporary contracts and the employment of healthcare workers through labour brokers.

The unions claimed that this practice is equivalent to exploitation.

HAITU Gauteng chairperson Bafana Tshabalala said the healthcare workers who were employed as temporary workers at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, have since been employed permanently.

The march comes after a violent civil servants strike, mainly by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union early in March, who downed tools across the country to demand a 10% wage increase.

The government, which initially offered a 4.7% pay hike, raised its offer to 7% which was accepted by the striking unions.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author