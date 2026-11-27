Two men accused of being part of a suspected R7-million ATM theft syndicate have suffered a legal setback after the Bisho High Court ordered the forfeiture of cash seized during their arrest.

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured the forfeiture order on November 17, as authorities intensify efforts to recover assets allegedly linked to a string of ATM thefts involving the manipulation of banking machines.

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The suspects, Mongameli Tom, 39, and Sikhumbuzo Honono, 36, are accused of using sophisticated technology to manipulate ATM systems and unlawfully withdrawing large amounts of cash.

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The investigation, spearheaded by the Eastern Cape Priority Crime Specialised Investigation unit of the Hawks, was triggered by a request for operational assistance from the Western Cape Commercial Crime Unit, which was seeking help to track down Tom, who was allegedly implicated in several ATM theft incidents in and around the Western Cape.

Investigators allege that the suspects used specialised software capable of manipulating ATM systems to dispense cash unlawfully.

According to the Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Capt Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, for criminals to gain access to ATM facilities and avoid raising suspicion, the alleged syndicate members reportedly masqueraded as legitimate ATM servicing personnel, wearing Fidelity Security Services uniforms and presenting themselves as authorised technicians.

The investigations reportedly linked the suspects to several theft cases and alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, with the financial implications estimated at approximately R7-million.

Hawks pounce on suspects

“The breakthrough came on March 17, 2025, when KuGompo Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation members, acting on intelligence, traced the suspects after they had checked out of a bed-and-breakfast establishment in KuGompo. The suspects were travelling in a hired Toyota Fortuner from King William’s Town towards Peddie when police identified their movements,” said Mhlakuvana.

He added that the operational support was mobilised from Peddie Visible Policing members and the SAPS Dog Unit, resulting in the interception of the vehicle along the N2 towards Gqeberha.

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“The driver was identified as Tom, accompanied by Honono. Both were informed of the allegations against them. A search of the vehicle uncovered a travelling bag containing a laptop, a data cable and cash, while additional money was found in the vehicle’s cubbyhole. Police recovered R94 708.60 in cash,” said Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana added that the investigators also found several shopping bags containing expensive branded clothing and a Fidelity Security Services uniform allegedly associated with the suspects’ modus operandi.

Both men were arrested.

Two more ATM thefts uncovered

Further investigations conducted the following day allegedly linked the suspects to two additional ATM theft incidents at Shell VXL Garage and NK Service Station in Mdantsane.

The alleged thefts involved R236 900 and R143 200 respectively.

The Hawks said investigators pursued asset recovery processes to ensure that money and property suspected to be proceeds of crime could be recovered through the courts.

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Mlakuvana said that the matter was subsequently referred to the Asset Forfeiture Investigation team, which initiated legal proceedings to secure the identified assets.

“A preservation order was granted on March 21, 2026, placing the assets under legal protection pending the finalisation of the forfeiture application,” he said.

Court orders cash forfeited

The Hawks also said that the investigative and legal efforts culminated in the Bisho High Court granting the forfeiture order on November 17, 2026.

“The assets targeted in the proceedings included the approximately R94 700 recovered during the arrest operation. A curator is also expected to be appointed to determine the value of the expensive branded clothing included in the forfeiture proceedings. The criminal case against Tom and Honono remains ongoing.

Both accused are out on bail, and their matter has been postponed to January 18, next year, for further court proceedings.