Hijackings of light delivery vehicles on the rise in North West

The police in the Bojanala platinum sub-district one in Brits, North West have cautioned motorists of a spike in car hijackings.

The police started sending out the warning in November 2022 after several cases were reported.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh, spokesperson for the police, said in most of the incidents the victims are contacted by suspects pretending to be clients who want help to transport goods using light delivery vehicles.

On arrival at a specified location, the victims are then overpowered by armed suspects and their vehicles hijacked.

“The first incident happened in November 2022 where a Hyundai H100 vehicle was hijacked at Itsoseng near the Hebron Mall,” said Myburgh.

In another incident reported in January 2023, a Hyundai bakkie was hijacked by four armed suspects at Itsoseng, Hebron. The victim was kidnapped and released unharmed in a bushy area in the vicinity of Oskraal.

“In February alone, we have had two reported cases of hijackings. One was at Newstand section in Hebron, where the victim was overpowered by three suspects who took his Nissan NP300 bakkie.

“Also, an Isuzu bakkie driver was overpowered and hijacked by two armed suspects in Rockville section in Hebron.”

Myburgh further called on motorists, especially the drivers of light delivery vehicles, to be extra vigilant at all times, saying they must avoid meeting unknown clients in secluded areas and instead opt to meet in frequented public places like fuel stations.

